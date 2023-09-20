Farm Online
Live cattle to Indonesia still not smooth sailing

By Shan Goodwin
September 20 2023 - 2:30pm
More cattle boats to Indonesia are being loaded following the reopening of northern live-ex depots that Indonesia had slapped suspensions on, but new issues are arising. Picture Jess Wright.
The zero tolerance for skin issues on animals for Indonesia being applied in the wake of lumpy skin disease dramas is forcing northern pastoralists to send thousands of head of mustered cattle back into the bush.

