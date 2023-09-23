Farm Online
TFGA wants a housing roundtable, with state ministers, to discuss shortages

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
September 24 2023 - 9:00am
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association president Ian Sauer is seeing a round-table with government ministers, in a bid to find solutions to the state's accomodation crisis. Picture supplied
The Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association has called for local government planning reform to make it easier to build permanent or temporary housing on farms.

