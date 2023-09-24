Farm Online
Manning Uniting Church fibreglass cow supports dairy industry and community connection

By John Dun, Manning Uniting Church*
September 24 2023 - 6:00pm
The colours chosen by artist Kerry McAulay represent the grass and trees, the earth, the sky, the beach, the river, the mountains and the ocean, the natural world of the Manning Valley. Picture supplied.
For some years, dairy farmers in NSW have been running a project aimed at supporting their industry by selling fibreglass cows that can be painted and displayed outside premises around the town.

