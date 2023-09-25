Farm Online
Elders' giving initiative offers cash for grassroots good works

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 25 2023 - 4:31pm
Elders' new Community Giving Project grants will complement project will complement existing support for groups such as the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Photo supplied.
Farm services group, Elders, is following the lead of its agribusiness rival, Nutrien Ag Solutions, introducing a national community grants initiative to pay about $200,000 annually towards non-profit organisations and projects in country areas.

