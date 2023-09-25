Farm services group, Elders, is following the lead of its agribusiness rival, Nutrien Ag Solutions, introducing a national community grants initiative to pay about $200,000 annually towards non-profit organisations and projects in country areas.
The launch of the Elders Community Giving Project follows an earlier commitment to the Regional Australia Institute by the 185-year-old farm supplies and marketing services business, which subsequently confirmed its intentions at this month's RAI's national summit.
Elders signed up to a three-year partnership with the institute to help advance the RAI's "rebalance the nation" campaign which aims to create a more equitable future for the 9.5 million Australians living outside major cities.
The new community giving initiative will open applications in March, offering 12 grants in two tiers of up to $10,000, or up to $20,000, to support grassroots initiatives.
The project complements existing work done by Elders' branches in their communities which contributed almost $2.7 million in sponsorships and donations in the 2021-22 financial year.
Those existing projects include the company's prominent financial support for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in South Australia and the Northern Territory and sponsorship for farm-focused charity, Rural Aid.
Elders also provides week to week contributions from local branches to schools, sports groups, local events, or after disaster strikes, when families and communities need assistance.
Applicants for its new community giving grants will be expected to "promote sustainable, focused and long-term change" in their communities, with their projects meeting at least one of several key program goals.
Employees working with the company will have the chance to take part in a people's choice vote to select one of the eventual winners.
Elders' prerequisite pillars fall under the categories of investing in people and regions; environmental consciousness; innovation into the future; healthy bodies and healthy minds; encouraging and celebrating diversity, and safety first
Qualifying initiatives for the "investing in people category" could potentially include projects to mentor or upskill community members in their long-term career pathways, or help with personal life capacity-building support.
The environmental category aims to reward initiatives which help communities reduce waste through reuse and recycling, or provide other positive environmental impacts.
Innovation grants will support initiatives contributing to new ideas and productivity in agriculture and farm communities.
The healthy bodies and minds category will assist healthy lifestyle and exercise initiatives, and raise awareness and support for mental health and positive long-term health outcomes.
The community giving program comes after the other big rural services network, Nutrien, launched a five-year program in 2021 offering grants of up to $5000 to help community resilience projects.
Nutrien spends about $250,000 annually on its local grants project in partnership with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.
There is much creativity and ingenuity in our regions, and I am pleased we can play our part to bring these to life.- Mark Allison, Elders
The Elders announcement comes on the back of a Regional Australia Institute's progress report on its "regionalisation ambition", which highlighted concerning disparities between country Australians and their metropolitan counterparts, particularly in the areas of housing and workforce capacity.
Managing director, Mark Allison, believed Elders' grants would help kick start innovative work to start addressing some of these challenges.
"There is much creativity and ingenuity in our regions, and I am pleased we can play our part to bring these to life, alongside our village of people and partners," he said
"The Elders culture is true to the value of community spirit.
"It's something our people embody, and this program will help both strengthen and spotlight this.
"It is one way we will give back and invest in initiatives that will support in building further connections and capability in our towns."
