Farm Online
Home/Weather

Extent of global warming's influence on rainfall patterns unknown

By Don White, Weatherwatch
September 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global warming's influence continues
Global warming's influence continues

Global warming continues to influence Australian and global climates but there remains uncertainty about exactly how it will influence rainfall patterns in Australia in the coming years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.