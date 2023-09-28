Global warming's influence continues

Global warming continues to influence Australian and global climates but there remains uncertainty about exactly how it will influence rainfall patterns in Australia in the coming years.
What is clear is that it will have a significant effect in some areas more than others. In addition, global sea surface temperatures were the highest on record during April to July this year. Australia's climate has warmed by an average of 1.47 +/- 0.24 degrees C since reliable national records began in 1910.
In extreme coastal locations (lighthouses etc) this warming has been less significant and increases in the tropics have been lower than further south across the continent. There has also been a trend towards a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity, short duration events, especially across eastern and northern Australia. Across the south of the continent, there has been a reduction by 10-20 per cent in cool season (April to October) rainfall in recent decades.
This is due to a combination of natural variability on decadal timescales and changes in large-scale circulation caused by an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. The variation on decadal timescales is not really understood yet, while changes caused by increases in greenhouse gas emissions is still a "work in progress".
However, the combination of models and observations, based on the special view that satellite observations provide, imply that almost all the current multi-decadal trends we are seeing in the climate are the result of human activities. In addition, there is increasing confidence that human-induced climate change is making extreme events statistically much more likely. This doesn't mean every extreme event has a substantial human contribution.
In Australia, for example, there were extreme heatwaves in 1896, 1932 and 1939 - well before human induced climate change was even thought about. Some of the country's worst cyclones hit the tropical north more than 100 years ago and in Sydney the two most "costly" hailstorms occurred in 1947 and 1999.
But throughout the world, extreme events such as heat waves, wildfires, severe storms bringing intense precipitation, and even the occasional brief but extreme blizzards in some northern hemisphere locations are occurring with increased frequency and the trend in weather related insurance payouts has been quite alarming in recent years. We are seeing, in event after event, a very clear human fingerprint.
Even in a warmer world, the cyclical events such as El Ninos and La Ninas are expected to continue so the world's weather patterns will continue to vary - some years will be worse than others but overall, it is likely the next half century will be more "interesting" than the last.
