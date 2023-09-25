Farm Online
Cattle Australia looks to set up new committee to guide priorities

Shan Goodwin
Updated September 26 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:00am
Changes are happening in the way the peak grassfed cattle producer group, Cattle Australia, is run. File photo.
Peak grassfed cattle producer group Cattle Australia is looking to set up a regional consultative committee to guide it on advocacy priorities, consultation with members at a grass-roots level and engagement of broader society.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

