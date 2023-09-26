Top young meat sheep judges square off

Australia's most promising young judges of meat breeds sheep have been announced by Agricultural Shows Australia ahead of next month's upcoming national championships.
The competition brings together the best young judges and paraders aged from 15 to 25 in each state and will be held during the Launceston Royal Show.
One young judge from South Australia, 19-year-old Cody Jones, will be competing in an unprecedented four events; meat sheep breeds, Merino fleece, Merino sheep, and poultry.
The Leighton-based woolbroker said he is looking forward to ticking off a personal bucket list goal.
"It's definitely been on the bucket list to, not only go to Launceston, but to compete at the nationals," he said.
"The goal is to try and do my best to represent SA to the best of my abilities in all four events."
Victorian finalist Thomas Holt, 17, said he entered competitions in Bendigo in 2022 when he went with his family's store, Ethical Outback Wool.
"I love the junior competitions; I did the wool sheep and wool judging and didn't place but it was a good experience, and it was when I went into the meat sheep judging that I realised I had experience in other areas that could carry over," he said.
"I also really enjoy public speaking and conveying my thoughts about an animal, as well as being able to place it.
'You can look at your own sheep and flock after and apply the knowledge you gain from the judges because they really do give you so much.
"I'm so keen on judging and would also really like to go into cattle judging in the future."
Representing NSW is Michelle Fairall, 24, a science and agricultural teacher from Harden who has made it to state finals for judging a few times after starting competing when she was young.
What's wonderful about the competition is that it's a valuable networking opportunity and if you make a mistake you don't get judged for it, you get pointers on how to improve," she said.
Flying the flag for Western Australia will be 17-year-old Zarah Squiers from Quairading .
"My family have taken sheep to the Perth Royal Show for over 25 years, it has always been a major part of my life and the sheep industry will always be my passion," she said.
"Junior judging provides me an opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge about different meat breeds, their conformation, and meat quality attributes.
"Participating in these events enables huge personal growth for me, interacting and broadening my network with judges and professionals in the industry.
"As a young female, participating in these events is not only helping raise awareness about the importance of farming and bridging the gap between farmers and the city folks, but promoting gender diversity working in the field."
Kate-Elizabeth Worth, 22, from Warwick will represent Queensland, while Mitchell Green, 16, from Longford will represent Tasmania.
Competitors in the meat breeds sheep young judges competition will rank sheep from first to fourth based on several characteristics, form, and function.
Agricultural Shows Australia chairman Rob Wilson said it was a prestigious event and positions at the nationals were keenly contested.
"These young people are the future of agricultural show competitions which are crucial to the continual improvement of Australia's food and fibre," Dr Wilson said.
"The national competition is a coveted opportunity to grow personally and professionally by practising skills against the cream of the crop."
The national titles will be held on Thursday, October 12.
