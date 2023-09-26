Farm Online
Home/News

Top young meat sheep judges square off

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
September 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat sheep judging finalists Zarah Squiers, Thomas Holt, Kate-Elizabeth Worth, Cody Jones, Michelle Fairall and Mitchell Green. Photos supplied.
Meat sheep judging finalists Zarah Squiers, Thomas Holt, Kate-Elizabeth Worth, Cody Jones, Michelle Fairall and Mitchell Green. Photos supplied.

Australia's most promising young judges of meat breeds sheep have been announced by Agricultural Shows Australia ahead of next month's upcoming national championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.