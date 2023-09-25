A northern Victorian Holstein breeder has claimed the Holstein Cow of the Year award.
Clydevale Holsteins, Marcorna, Vic, won the award with a cow that had been a four-time finalist in the award.
Clydevale MrSam Pisa EX91-3E 17* 1xEP 2xM 2xP LIFE2 was bred and owned by the two-time Master Breeders.
It won the award, announced at Bunbury, WA, in September, from a stellar line-up of nominees.
The award recognises Pisa's impact on the Holstein breed, along with its lifetime production performance and idyllic conformation.
In its lifetime, Pisa has produced more than 80,000 litres of milk and 6120 kilograms of milk solids, with a top lactation as a five-year-old at 12,610 litres, 409kg protein and 489kg fat with a Production Index of 114.
The impact of her progeny is far-reaching, with 346 descendants including three Excellent and 68 VG classified cows.
The judging panel, including guest judges Simon Tognola and Angela Tweddle, agreed that Pisa was the cow that ticked all the boxes and was a true representation of Australian Holstein breeding.
Mr Tognola said Pisa was a profitable cow that demonstrated a balanced performance across all aspects of breeding.
"Pisa is the whole package," he said.
"Most importantly, she's not just a 'once off'.
"She is a cow that has given a lot back to the industry and is passing her traits to the next generation."
After four consecutive years as a finalist, Pisa's success was a thrill for her breeders.
Clydevale Holsteins is a family-run operation managed by Mark and Mandy Dee, their daughter Hannah, Mark's brothers Adam and Colin, and their father Adrian who is semi-retired, though still active on the farm.
The Dees said Pisa was not only one of the best cows they had ever bred, but a family favourite and a great example of the type of cow they aimed for with their breeding program.
Mark Dee said winning a competition such as this was a huge honour and he was grateful the industry has acknowledged the achievements of one of his family's all-time favourites.
"We've always rated the cow of the year competition very highly, and it's pretty special to have one of our cows in that elite club," he said.
