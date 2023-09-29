Farm Online
Home/News

UNE launches online courses on succession and transition planning

DT
By Dakota Tait
September 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's hoped the new courses will help families deal with the difficult conversations. File image.
It's hoped the new courses will help families deal with the difficult conversations. File image.

The University of New England has created two new online postgraduate courses in the hopes of helping farming families and other businesses tackle their real-life 'Succession' dramas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.