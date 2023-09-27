Farm Online
Jersey Australia sets up joint trade site at World Dairy Expo

September 27 2023 - 10:00am
Some of the Jersey Australia crew at the 2022 World Dairy Expo: Michelle and Con Glennen, Wayne Kuhne and Glen Barrett (at right) chat with Kim Billman, from US Jerseys. Picture supplied by Jersey Australia
Australian dairy genetics will be highlighted at the world's largest dairy expo in October with hopes that sales into North America could grow 10-fold.

