Government commits $41 million to fast-track TAFE facilities, increase skills, apprenticeships

By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 26 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:00am
The Albanese government will fast-track up to six new TAFE Centres of Excellence and develop higher education and degree apprenticeships to train Australians in the priority areas of net zero, care, and digitisation.

