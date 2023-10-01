"Because agriculture was a new industry for us, we didn't want to come barging in pretending to be experts. So we spent a lot of time talking to actual experts and doing a lot of listening, trying to work out if there is even a room for our product and what problems people have and can we solve them. So we talked to agronomists, we talked to farmers, we talked to other agtech companies and got a real sense of what the industry really needed and what way it was headed.

