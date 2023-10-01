Farm Online
The AgTech Revolution episode six: Series explores challenges in the carbon space

October 2 2023 - 10:30am
Carbon farming and the opportunities it offers is the focus of the latest AgTech Revolution episode from Lightbridge Productions. Picture supplied
The Australian Government is aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and agriculture has a strong role to play in achieving this target.

