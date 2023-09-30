Farm Online
Australian prices are trading at strong premiums to CBOT wheat

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
September 30 2023 - 10:00am
Australian prices performing versus CBOT
The global wheat balance sheet is tight, yet Russian wheat is hitting the market and a larger corn crop is weighing on global prices.

