Future Drought Fund final report aimed at reducing duplication, building resilience

By Paula Thompson with Aap
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
Drought is forecast to worsen in Australia in coming years, affecting crop yields and the GDP. File picture.
A review of the Future Drought Fund, set up to support farmers and communities build drought resilience, has handed down a range of recommendations to ensure primary producers are equipped to handle future climate variability.

