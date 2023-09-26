A review of the Future Drought Fund, set up to support farmers and communities build drought resilience, has handed down a range of recommendations to ensure primary producers are equipped to handle future climate variability.
A Productivity Commission review of the Future Drought Fund began in January, to assess the progress made towards building drought resilience since the fund was set up in 2019.
The Productivity Commission's interim report on the fund was released in June, with the final report released this week.
One of the recommendations was improving accountability of drought hubs and ensuring funding was based on performance.
"There has been some uncertainty about the role of hubs and concerns they are duplicating or competing with (and missing opportunities to collaborate with) established services and networks," the report states.
"There is scope to further improve accountability and clarity about the role of the hubs and their links to other FDF programs.
"Funding for the hubs should be extended for two years in the next funding plan period (starting from July 2024). However, beyond this, further funding for any individual hub would be contingent on demonstrating adequate performance and governance in a review mid-way through the next funding plan period, and by the end of the 2025-26 financial year."
The final report highlighted some problems with the effectiveness of the fund including the rapid development and roll out of initial projects, meaning there was a missed opportunity to launch the fund as an integrated, sequenced suite of programs.
Another issue was the implementation of several short-term programs, with limited collaboration and knowledge sharing, undermining the prospects of sustainable long-term change.
The report highlighted that duplication was a major issue, recommending that mapping of Australian, state and territory government programs for agriculture, land management, drought resilience and climate change resilience be undertaken, to ensure funding from the fund was well targeted and not doubling up on other programs.
Another recommendation was that the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, in partnership with state and territory governments, improve the design and delivery of the Farm Business Resilience program by tightening eligibility criteria for participants, thereby ensuring services are filling genuine gaps in training for farmers.
The report also recommended setting up an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander working group, to improve the design and implementation of the Future Drought Fund for the benefit of First Nations people.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers, speaking at this week's national drought forum held in Rockhampton, said farmers were on the frontline of climate change.
Dr Chalmers said climate change could lead to crop yields decreasing by four per cent by 2063, costing the nation about $1.8 billion in GDP.
"All this means that the challenge of climate is global in scope but regional in impact," he said.
"We know that our farmers are on the frontline but you are resilient and innovative and the government is ready to support you."
The Productivity Commission report suggests the climate schemes are generally working as intended. But the review found room for improvement, including the need for more integrated programs and better knowledge sharing.
"We agree, and that's why we want to share information more widely and effectively to help prepare communities for the changes that may be required in the long run," Dr Chalmers said.
The report also highlighted that drought was just one part of the climate change picture.
The pressures of a changing climate and "constant, cascading and cumulative" natural disasters will set the taxpayer back billions over coming decades, the treasurer said.
Disaster recovery spending has ballooned from $335 million to about $2.5 billion in the past five financial years.
"The latest analysis out of Treasury tells us that disasters and a warming climate have big, economy wide effects," Dr Chalmers said.
"They're making a big impact on the budget, especially when it comes to our disaster response."
Parts of Australia are preparing for the worst bushfire season since the Black Summer fires across 2019/20 after the Bureau of Meteorology officially declared an El Nino, which will bring drier days.
Damage from the Black Summer fires and October 2022 floods cost the economy about $3 billion.
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said disaster recovery was an important area of public spending.
"We also do need to do everything we can to prevent damage to property and the sort of damage that we get from those sorts of events," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.
Funding disaster recovery and other climate resilience measures would come down to taxpayers, he said.
"Which is why the government always has to look at every dollar it spends, make sure it's spending it well."
- With Australian Associated Press
