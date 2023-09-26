The research team used three farms managed by the University of Sydney, ranging in area from 70 hectares to about 2000ha, to test three methodologies: traditional laboratory-tested soil samples; proximal sensing, which typically involves equipment coming into direct contact with the soil to produce a reading on-site; and a hybrid approach that combined proximal sensing and remote sensing (satellite imagery). At $120 a sample, the laboratory approach was four times the cost of the other two methods, which were both about $30.