In the quest to reduce the cost of soil organic carbon measurement and increase certainty, researchers at the University of Sydney have put three methods to the test.
The findings show a clear winner, that the Federal Government's target of $3 per hectare is achievable and Australia has a unique competitive advantage in soil measurement.
Researchers found the use of satellite imagery, combined with proximal sensing on the ground, is the best method to reduce the cost of soil organic carbon testing and improve certainty.
Soil scientist Dr Mario Fajardo, who led the research, said it was critical to reduce the uncertainty of the measurement itself to create a methodology that was both cheaper and scientifically sound.
"For carbon markets to work effectively, we need a soil carbon auditing method that maximises grower profitability and gives purchasers confidence that credits translate to actual carbon sequestration on the ground," Dr Fajardo said.
The research team used three farms managed by the University of Sydney, ranging in area from 70 hectares to about 2000ha, to test three methodologies: traditional laboratory-tested soil samples; proximal sensing, which typically involves equipment coming into direct contact with the soil to produce a reading on-site; and a hybrid approach that combined proximal sensing and remote sensing (satellite imagery). At $120 a sample, the laboratory approach was four times the cost of the other two methods, which were both about $30.
"In the community there is this idea of just using satellite imagery because it's almost free, it gives you 100 per cent coverage and you can see the distribution of whatever you are measuring such as where the trees are growing," Dr Fajardo said.
"But it doesn't give you an exact idea of what's inside the soil. Soil is very difficult to assess which is why you need to dig a hole and it's why we're using proximal sensing as a complement to remote sensing. It's cheaper and faster than the lab test as you get the results right away."
Dr Fajardo said the team developed a sampling program on the farms, along with an algorithm that combined the proximal and remote sensing data, to provide a level of certainty equivalent to laboratory testing.
"So that's a success by itself," he said.
"It's also scalable because in Australia you have farms that can be six thousand hectares and can have similar soil types.
"Sampling strategies depend on the variability of soils. So, the opportunity for Australia is that with these methods you can potentially save a lot of money."
Dr Fajardo said the technology required further development with the testing locations expanded.
