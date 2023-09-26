Farm Online

Researchers unlock factors in making soil carbon testing less expensive

University of Sydney soil scientist Dr Mario Fajardo says the use of satellite imagery, combined with proximal sensing on the ground, is the best method to reduce the cost of soil organic carbon testing. Picture supplied
In the quest to reduce the cost of soil organic carbon measurement and increase certainty, researchers at the University of Sydney have put three methods to the test.

