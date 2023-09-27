Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Dam water levels throughout Queensland are holding in most cases

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
September 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce president Georgie Somerset says on farm water storage is low in areas where there was little summer rain. File picture
AgForce president Georgie Somerset says on farm water storage is low in areas where there was little summer rain. File picture

Dam levels across Queensland appear to be holding with no widespread restrictions on domestic water usage at this stage despite predictions of a long, dryer-than-normal summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.