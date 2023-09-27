Queensland growers have started harvesting what is likely to be a record canola crop at 10,000 tonnes of grain from 5000 hectares.
Commanding $250 a tonne more than wheat and barley at $700/t, it's a good spot to be for Lance Wise and parents Murray and Janette, who have grown the oilseed four times prior at their farm Avalon near Bowenville.
Rather than attempt to direct harvest the crop, they brought in contractors last Friday to cut it into rows using a windrower or 'swather' front, allowing it to dry evenly and make for an easier harvest.
Mr Wise will harvest it with a New Holland CR9.90 combine with a Swathmaster pick up front in a few days - excited to see if the yields can match the impressive appearance.
"It'll be the best yielding canola crop we've ever grown," Mr Wise said.
"We're getting better at it. It's just practice and understanding how it grows is the main thing. Getting it in at the end of March to the second week of April is about the right window on a full profile of moisture and you're in the lap of the gods after that."
This year they sowed 275ha - their biggest crop yet - in mid-April, and while it only received 40mm of rainfall in May and 19mm in July, the excellent subsoil moisture from February-March rain was enough to set it up.
The crop grew so dense and tall, it provided perfect cover for two steers that had escaped from a local feedlot.
"They slowly worked their way through the canola and I just patiently went from one side to the other [on the motorbike] to get them up to the yards. I could just see their heads," Mr Wise said.
The dryland growers focus on sorghum, wheat and barley across 1650ha, but add in canola when price and weed control will benefit them.
This season, they continued with a 2kg/ha seeding rate on 38cm row spacings, but switched to their precision planter to get an accurate seed count and better seed placement.
They applied 100kg/ha of urea and sowed two varieties: 45Y95CL and PY520TC.
Depending on price, it's most likely destined for the poultry feed market.
Carrying out the windrowing was Ryan and Brad Vonhoff of Vonhoff Windrowing & Hay Baling at Moola.
While the brothers take on just about every crop, canola is still relatively new to them.
"It's the second time we've harvested canola and the biggest one to date for us," Brad said.
Handling the job was their new Case 12m draper front, which they bought to improve efficiency.
"We got a bigger front to get a bit more capacity, get over the ground quicker and stick with the tramlines bit more comfortably for some customers, with 12 metres becoming the standard sized width," Mr Vonhoff said.
"We cut the crop and get it in a row so the weather's not going to affect it through shatter loss. It makes it a lot easier to harvest when all the stems are dry.
"It's been good to windrow, especially when the crop's more consistent. You can get a comfortable speed of 10km/hr average, so doing 30 acres an hour average."
