Cotton growers across the country are being encouraged to enter their crops in the FastStart Cotton Establishment Awards, with prizes on offer for the most impressive irrigated or dryland operations.
The competition is focused on the first 70 days of cotton crop establishment, with FastStart partners CSD and Syngenta reviewing the entries throughout the season.
"Winning is nice but what sets the cotton industry apart from some other sectors is the willingness to help others along the way, and what we're really aiming to do is showcase the help growers can access to grow great cotton crops," CSD extension and market development lead Peter White said.
"Between CSD and Syngenta, we've pooled a lot of knowledge and created some really handy tools to assist growers with their establishment and sometimes the best way of learning is to see how the best apply this to their crops."
Eleven prizes are up for grabs, as well as two overall winners.
Matt Richards, Nobby, Qld, claimed the major prize in the irrigated category last year as a first-time grower, making the switch from sorghum to cotton as his preferred summer crop. He said it goes to show the tools available to growers.
"It just makes it so easy to back yourself," Mr Richards said.
"Good quality tools are important, from the weather apps on your phone, to the online FastStart tools, and even the tools on the back of your ute, to get you across the line."
Rather than assessing outright yield, the competition emphasises establishment and setting the foundations for an efficient crop, such as using soil temperature indicators. Planter uniformity and evenness of the emerging crop will also be assessed.
Growers interested in getting involved can visit http://www.faststartcotton.com.au or get in touch with their local CSD or Syngenta representative for more details on how to enter.
