Prizes up for grabs in FastStart Cotton Establishment awards

By Dakota Tait
Updated September 28 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 9:00am
Matt Richards, Nobby, Queensland, was last year's winner in the irrigated cotton category. Picture supplied.
Cotton growers across the country are being encouraged to enter their crops in the FastStart Cotton Establishment Awards, with prizes on offer for the most impressive irrigated or dryland operations.

