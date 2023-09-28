Farm Online
US research reveals how precision tech can help diagnose calf pneumonia

By Jeff Mulhollem
September 28 2023 - 10:00am
This Holstein calf was included in the study. Note the pedometer on its back leg. Picture supplied by Penn State
Monitoring dairy calves with precision technologies based on the internet of things (IoT) leads to the earlier diagnosis of calf-killing bovine respiratory disease, according to a new study.

