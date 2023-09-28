Australia's best young dairy cattle judges and paraders will battle it out at the national championships in October.
The national dairy cattle young judges championship recognises the best new talent in dairy cattle judging.
It will be held at 2.30pm on Friday, October 13, at the Launceston Royal Show in Tasmania.
The dairy cattle young paraders competition will be held at 1.30pm on October 12, also at the Launceston show.
The events are part a series of nationals finals of Agricultural Shows Australia's prestigious Young Judges and Paraders Competition, which are being held at the show from October 12-14.
The competitions bring together the best young judges and paraders aged from 15 to 25 in each state.
Qualification is via success in regional and state competitions.
The winner of the dairy cattle young judges will be determined by who most accurately places the animals from first to fourth, according to their form and characteristics.
Entrants are:
Queensland: Britney Holt, 22, from Gympie, Qld.
"I grew up on a dairy farm and worked on my brother's farm for two years," Ms Holt said.
"I've been involved with young judges since 2017 and I really enjoy being able to put your opinions forward and learn from others.
"Gaining confidence in public speaking has been really good and I'm just hoping to achieve my best in Tasmania.
"Winning supreme champion with my own cow has definitely made my passion for judging stronger and drives my passion."
South Australia: Brittany Liebich, 23, Mount Mcintyre, SA.
"I've been on a dairy farm my whole life, and I like the breeding aspect of the cows, trying to breed well, dabbling in different bulls and trying to achieve the best," Ms Liebech said.
"The national finals is a great chance to look at different cows to what we have on the mainland and learn what other judges look for in their ideal cow."
Tasmania: William Dudfield, 25, Somerset, Tas.
"I've been showing since I was three years old, and I've been a part of the paraders since I was nine," Mr Dudfield said.
"I really enjoy the competitive side of it and it's hard to go past coming second at nationals at the Sydney Royal Easter Show last year.
"I'm from a dairy farm and although I'm in civil construction now, it's something I'll always enjoy."
Victoria: Georgia Sieben, 20, Torrumbarry, Vic.
NSW: Macs Rubain, 18, Camden South, NSW.
Western Australia: Jaxon Micallef, 18, Harvey, WA.
The winner of the dairy cattle young paraders will be determined by who has best prepared, presented and paraded their animal before a judge.
Entrants are:
Queensland: Zoe O'Neill, 20, Coorparoo, Qld.
"I grew up on acreage but only started cattle showing when I was in school and went into dairy farming from there," Ms O'Neill said.
"I've been involved in showing since I was 12 years old, and it's just a fantastic community that brings you all closer together.
"The people you meet and the connections you make are really special."
Tasmania: William Dudfield, 20, Somerset, Tas.
Mr Dudfield is representing Tasmania in both the judging and paraders competitions.
South Australia: Jackie Davies, 24, Mypolonga, SA.
"I've been around cows my whole life, my mum was involved in a dairy farm, and I remember going to my first SA Youth Camp when I was six," Ms Davies said.
"Mum was the caterer and I got to tag along.
"My first competition was also at age six at Mt Pleasant Show and I've been competing ever since.
"I've always loved competing, and it's provided me with so many opportunities to go interstate and lead for other people.
"It's certainly a great way to gain experience, promote yourself and get noticed in the industry."
NSW: Olivia Lambkin, 21, Broke, NSW.
"My family has a dairy and I started in the show ring from about age eight," Ms Lambkin said.
"I really enjoy getting to meet new people and the whole experience.
"My parents, brothers, boyfriend, good family and friends and aunty and uncle will all be coming along to support me in Tasmania so I'm really looking forward to it."
Victoria: Madisyn Kenzie, 18, Leongatha, Vic.
Western Australia: Jaxon Micallef, 18, Harvey, WA.
Mr Micallef will be representing WA in both the judges and paraders competitions.
Overall there are nine categories for judging and parading each year under the Agricultural Shows Australia national competition program: beef cattle, dairy cattle, alpaca, poultry, Merino sheep, meat breed sheep and Merino fleece judging, as well as parading competitions in beef and dairy cattle.
One young judge from South Australia, Cody Jones, will be competing in an unprecedented four events: meat sheep breeds, Merino fleece, Merino sheep and poultry.
Agricultural Shows Australia chairman Dr Rob Wilson said the competitions were designed to recognise the best new talent in livestock judging nationwide.
"It's an extremely prestigious event and positions at the nationals are keenly contested," Dr Wilson said.
"These young people are the future of agricultural show competitions which are crucial to the continual improvement of Australia's food and fibre.
"The national competition is a coveted opportunity to grow personally and professionally by practising skills against the cream of the crop."
