Australian red meat industry knowledge is being used to revive interest in professional butchery in South East Asia, with young butchers stepping up to the chopping board in Malaysia to compete.
Organised by Meat and Livestock Australia's Aussie Meat Academy, the Ultimate Young Butchers Competition was held during industry conference Food & Hotel Malaysia 2023.
Within Malaysia, professional butchery is becoming a dying profession in the country, with the Aussie Meat Academy initiative aiming to help develop the skills of young butchers looking to further their skills.
MLA's Malaysia representative Rose Yong said the aim of the competition was to promote butchery as a profession.
"It's a good career, working in big supermarkets and hotels," she said.
"Some big hotels hire butchers not only to cut meat but also to make sausages, roast meat in a combi oven, do sous vide and smoking."
The competition highlighted the butchery profession and its possible career paths, where many butchers go on to become executive chefs and store managers.
According to organisers, demand for butchers is high especially in the retail industry and neighbouring countries like Singapore are constantly sourcing for skilled butchers.
There were 24 participants from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan in the competition, all aged 38 and under, with at least one year of butchery experience.
Part of the competition required each young butcher to break up a primal cuts of Australian beef and lamb into different sub-primal cuts and provide cooking methods and recipe ideas.
Participants also had to prepare a western or an Asian main course presented in western style for the judges within 45 minutes.
The competition took place in four sessions over two days, with the winners revealed during the conference closing dinner.
The top spot was awarded to Liao Ci-Hong of Yun Chang Beef Restaurant, Taiwan, who received RM3000 and a trophy.
The first runner-up Lai Chih Lun of Gourmet's Partner, Taiwan won RM2000 and a trophy and the second runner-up Mohd Zamri Bin Mohd Ramli of TFP Retail Sdn Bhd, Malaysia received RM1000 and a trophy.
Meat & Livestock Australia exhibited at Food and Hotel Malaysia 2023 together with Australian beef and sheep meat exporters Beaufort River Meats, Midfield Commodities, Midfield Meat International and Stella Foods Australia.
