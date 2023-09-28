Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Aussie Meat Academy breathes new life into butchery profession during Food and Hotel Malaysia

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
September 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion of the Aussie Meat Academy Ultimate Young Butchers Challenge Liao Ci-Hong deboning a lamb leg. Photo supplied.
Champion of the Aussie Meat Academy Ultimate Young Butchers Challenge Liao Ci-Hong deboning a lamb leg. Photo supplied.

Australian red meat industry knowledge is being used to revive interest in professional butchery in South East Asia, with young butchers stepping up to the chopping board in Malaysia to compete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.