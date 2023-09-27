Farm Online
JBS's $77m, 500-extra-jobs show of faith in Australian beef

By Shan Goodwin
September 28 2023 - 6:00am
JBS Australia chief executive officer Brent Eastwood at the Dinmore facility in Queensland, the southern hemisphere's largest beef processing plant. Picture Shan Goodwin.

FAITH in growing demand for Australian beef overseas has underpinned a significant move by the country's largest meat processor, JBS Australia, to implement a second shift at its Dinmore, Queensland, plant from early next year.

