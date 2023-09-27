FAITH in growing demand for Australian beef overseas has underpinned a significant move by the country's largest meat processor, JBS Australia, to implement a second shift at its Dinmore, Queensland, plant from early next year.
The move will give the Dinmore plant - already the largest beef processing plant in the southern hemisphere - double its current capacity if the 500 additional jobs it will create can be filled.
JBS recognised the increased numbers of cattle that would be coming onto the market from here, both as a result of a rebuilt herd and forecast dryer conditions, and wanted to put itself in the best position possible to accommodate those numbers, chief executive officer Brent Eastwood said.
He said global beef market dynamics were shifting. In particular, the United States was going into the opposite part of the cycle that Australia was and its beef production was about to tighten significantly, providing big opportunities for Australian beef in many markets.
Australian beef now had the chance to regain market share it had lost to the US and others in recent years, Mr Eastwood said.
"JBS has always been confident of demand for animal protein globally," he said.
"We see there is potential ahead to both regain market share and to bring the prices Australian beef commands up again in various markets.
"This is us putting our money where our mouth is on the potential for Australian beef.
"Our competitors will also all be looking to add whatever capacity they can to their businesses because of this situation our herd will be in for the next few years."
At full production, the Dinmore plant can already process more than 10 per cent of Australia's beef.
It produces a wide range of grass and grain fed beef brands that are supplied to major national Australian supermarkets and overseas markets including Asia, North America and the Middle East.
Renowned JBS brands turned off at Dinmore include Australia's oldest beef label, Royal, Yardstick, Pure Prime and Queenslander Beef.
It's an important asset for both Australia's food security and for the beef sector, Mr Eastwood said.
The JBS Dinmore plant currently employs 1300. Its managers acknowledge the big challenge ahead in recruiting 500 additional workers.
The exact throughput for the plant in 2024 was "a number not yet defined but it will be a new normal for Dinmore," Mr Eastwood said.
JBS is now kicking off a recruitment drive, which includes the offer of new flexible work initiatives and the establishment of a new program working with Brisbane and Ipswich High Schools to provide school-based traineeships, and a pathway to employment for school leavers.
The jobs announcement is supported by a $77 million investment in the plant that includes expansion of the chiller capacity, installation of an automated marshalling rail system - the first of its kind in the world - and improved configuration to handle higher processing volumes. It also includes installation of a state-of-the-art trim facility enabling JBS to deliver the highest levels of product quality, consistency, reliability and food safety for trim customers at higher levels of accuracy and capacity.
"We have a firm belief in the future of the beef industry in Australia," Mr Eastwood said.
