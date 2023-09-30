AgsQuiz: Test your ag knowledge

Make a cuppa, grab your morning tea and take a seat - it's time for the weekly AgsQuiz.
With a mix of general knowledge and current affairs, find out just how much you know about Australian agriculture and what has been happening in the nation this week.
Covering some general knowledge as well as some news from the week just gone, make sure you've brushed up on the JBS announcement, the record price breakers in Aussie ag, a new beef and lamb brand for the UK and what Cattle Australia are up to.
