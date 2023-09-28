Farm Online
Home/Beef

LSD vaccine support for Indonesian smallholders rolled out

September 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LiveCorp CEO Wayne Collier (centre, back row) has visited the regency of Bandung in Indonesia to meet some of the officials and smallholders involved in a project designed to help protect local cattle from lumpy skin disease. He was accompanied by the Head of IPSI, Pak Didiek Purwanto (third from left, back row) and representatives of the Australian livestock export industry. Picture LiveCorp.
LiveCorp CEO Wayne Collier (centre, back row) has visited the regency of Bandung in Indonesia to meet some of the officials and smallholders involved in a project designed to help protect local cattle from lumpy skin disease. He was accompanied by the Head of IPSI, Pak Didiek Purwanto (third from left, back row) and representatives of the Australian livestock export industry. Picture LiveCorp.

A partnership between Australia's livestock export industry and Indonesia's cattle industry is helping to build the capacity of Indonesian smallholders to protect their livelihoods from lumpy skin disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.