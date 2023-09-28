Farm Online
Home/Beef

ICMJ names Australian meat judging team to tour US

September 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian ICMJ team coach Macky Lawrence, team members Holly Johnson (UQ), Shania Gough (UQ), Angus Bartter (CSU), Sarah Hamblin (UQ), Georgie Laurie (UNE) and Australian ICMJ coach Molly Greentree. Picture ICMJ.
Australian ICMJ team coach Macky Lawrence, team members Holly Johnson (UQ), Shania Gough (UQ), Angus Bartter (CSU), Sarah Hamblin (UQ), Georgie Laurie (UNE) and Australian ICMJ coach Molly Greentree. Picture ICMJ.

Five outstanding university students have been selected to the Australian ICMJ team to compete in the United States meat judging circuit and tour the US red meat industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.