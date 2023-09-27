Farm Online
Australia donates 400,000 vaccines to control dog rabies on Bali

By Dakota Tait
Updated September 28 2023 - 10:37am, first published 9:20am
Australia is one of few countries to be free of dog rabies. File image.
Australia has donated 400,000 dog rabies vaccines to Indonesia to help deal with the spread of the disease.

