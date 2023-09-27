Australia has donated 400,000 dog rabies vaccines to Indonesia to help deal with the spread of the disease.
The doses build on the 200,000 already provided to Indonesia last year to support One Health initiatives, with the delivery of another 200,000 doses planned for 2024.
Rabies first entered Bali in 2008, where it's hoped the vaccines will help control the disease in the almost 650,000 dogs on the island.
Acting Australian Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Beth Cookson said working with Indonesia not only supports our neighbour, but also helps keep Australia free of the disease.
"That's why the dog rabies vaccines, funded by Australia through the World Organisation for Animal Health vaccine bank, are so important to protecting people in Indonesia and helping stop the spread of rabies in our region," Dr Cookson said.
"By vaccination, community awareness and collaboration between governments, communities, human health, animal health and NGOS, we can stop the spread between animals and humans and save lives."
The agriculture department is hosting a webinar for World Rabies Day at 11am on Thursday September 28 to raise awareness about the disease.
At least 59,000 people die from rabies every year, with 40 percent of deaths in children. Over 99 per cent of human rabies cases are caused by dogs infected with the virus, through saliva in bites and scratches.
Australia is part of a global strategic plan hoping to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.
People interested in attending the webinar can register here.
