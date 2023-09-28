Succession planning will likely be far from minds as livestock producers look to feed budgets, carrying capacity and the water situation heading into dryer times but the current seasonal and market conditions could present opportunity in this space.
Victorian agricultural consultant Dr Mike Stephens, Meridian Agriculture, who has more than 40 years experience advising producers on succession planning, said the next few years would mean a significant number of farm businesses that have been operating with a capital value of more than $6 million or turnover of more than $2m will drop back under those levels.
That will mean they can access capital gains tax concessions.
"The reduction in livestock values, and the possibility of a softening of land values, will open opportunities for people looking to hand land and farming operations over to the next generation during their lifetime," Dr Stephens said.
"Putting into action a succession plan may trigger a sale which triggers a capital gains tax event and that has often been the hurdle holding back plans.
"But as businesses move back into the area where they can access concessions, it might mean the next few years provides the ideal opportunity to make a move.
"There's no point in wasting a crisis."
Dr Stephens said there were a number of caveats on the opportunity, such as the need to have more than one year under the $2m turnover for example, but it was worth talking to your accountant if succession planning had been on your horizon.
"There are people who have thought 'capital gains tax will kill us' and shelved the succession plan for whom this might now be an opportunity," he said.
Dr Stephens said many livestock producers had been very proactive on preparations for pending dryer times.
"Not everybody is in drought and maybe not everyone will be - some people are getting bogged lamb marking at the moment," he said.
"But you don't have to be in drought to be affected by it.
"Livestock markets have fallen off a cliff for everyone. You may have stock that are saleable, and not be pinched for feed yourself but the question is will there be a market for those stock."
Dr Stephens said there were three distinct phases involved with drought - managing into it which is what was happening now; managing through it and managing out the other side.
Having a strategy for all three phases was critical, he said.
"Right now, the main thing to think about is what do you want to carry through and come out the other side with," he said.
"By and large people have moved quickly on identifying what they don't want to keep and that's probably a good thing.
"There is cost in selling if you don't need to but to my mind it's better to be looking at surplus feed than starving stock."
