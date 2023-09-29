A new CSIRO study has found more than half of all species records in the national biodiversity database were contributed by the Australian public.
Professional researchers are increasingly turning to the observations of amateur naturalists, birders, and citizen scientists, with smartphones making it easier than ever for anyone to contribute data.
At least 62 million of the total 125 million species records in the Atlas of Living Australia (ALA) have citizen scientists to thank for filling in the gaps.
Of the 10 million new species occurrence records in 2022 alone, 9.6 million were added by everyday Australians.
Bird species make up around 50 per cent of records, followed by vascular plants at 31pc.
Fungi are represented in just 1.4pc of records.
ALA director Dr Andre Zerger said citizen scientists tend to favour charismatic and colourful species.
"It's no surprise that birds in city areas are vastly overrepresented in data records while groups like invertebrates, fungi and non-vascular plants or species in remote areas are severely lacking in data," Dr Zerger said.
"Improving how we better target observations to build a truly representative national biodiversity data system is the next frontier."
The data collected by citizen scientists has also proven helpful in detecting invasive species, as well as monitoring rare and threatened species.
The study found citizen science accounted for 63pc of data on the threatened black rockcod, largely from annual reef and fish surveys.
ALA citizen science lead Dr Erin Roger said the Australian public is an invaluable part of the picture.
"By contributing data records about species found in Australia, we can better reflect the global changes in species distribution and abundance and be more equipped with information to tackle potential extinctions and mitigate biodiversity loss," Dr Roger said.
"Citizen science is a global movement and through improved technologies and the ability to integrate with other datasets to create 'big data,' this will help to solve some of the biggest ecological questions and ultimately deliver better species outcomes."
