Farm Online
Home/News

Australian biodiversity data hinges on citizen scientists

DT
By Dakota Tait
September 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birds such as the red-browed finch make up more than 50 per cent of records. Picture supplied.
Birds such as the red-browed finch make up more than 50 per cent of records. Picture supplied.

A new CSIRO study has found more than half of all species records in the national biodiversity database were contributed by the Australian public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.