National Hay Safe Day has proven to be a big success in putting the spotlight on the importance of safety right throughout the fodder supply chain.
This year, when the event rolls-around in October, the Australian Fodder Industry Association (AFIA) and Safe Ag Systems (SAS) would like producers to check out the practical online safety briefs they have developed that focus on telehandler safety, traffic management plans and worker training.
Their websites also have a link to the new Pro-Visual augmented reality 'Interactive Livestock, Hay & Fodder Industry Guide to Safety 2022/23'.
This was prepared to help farmers recognise and control the key hazards and risks associated with hay and silage production.
It is focused on proactive prevention of injury and ill-health and contains essential information to create a workplace safety culture of zero harm.
AFIA chief executive officer Paula Fitzgerald said often complacency and fatigue resulted in on-farm accidents and deaths.
"So, this is the perfect time to stop and think about safety," she said.
"During these busy months, we also need to be mindful that sufficient time has been spent inducting new staff - particularly those unfamiliar with the farm's operations."
Data from AgriFutures Australia, collated by AgHealth Australia, shows there were 46 on-farm deaths nationally in 2021.
Of these, one was attributed to hay bales, one to a hay baler, one to a telehandler and 10 to tractors.
Safe Ag Systems co-founder Katy Landt said these industry statistics represented real people.
"We believe everyone deserves to go home safe and if we can impact safety culture through educational resources, we can contribute to a positive movement in agriculture," she said.
"Clearly we must focus on reducing fatalities and serious injuries in our sector, which is worth about $2.5 billion annually.
"National Hay Safe Day is a valuable reminder that safety is non-negotiable in the fodder and broader agricultural industry."
John Deere Australia and New Zealand Production Systems Manager Stephanie Gersekowski said it was particularly important to think about safety if the window to cut hay was narrowed by the weather and farmers were rushing.
She said it could be as simple as being aware of surroundings - such as power lines - or checking and adjusting knives on balers daily - or after 200 bales, whichever came first.
"On self-propelled forage harvesters, always disengage all drives, shut off the engine and wait until all moving parts have stopped," she said.
Other useful tips to stay safe this hay and silage season include baling up good bales, storing hay well, preventing fire, undertaking moisture checks and taking care when stacking, loading and handling hay.
Farmers are increasingly using telehandlers to move and stack hay bales.
But there are some common hazards and solutions when operating these machines.
1. Overturning or tipping. To avoid this, keep the load low and close to the machine to maintain stability. Level the machine using the level indicator before raising any load.
2. Unstable ground. Review your site conditions for soft and/or uneven ground. Stabilisers need to be in contact with a firm, stable surface and ensure the stabiliser indicator lamp is on before using the boom.
3. Electrocution. Always assess the operating environment and keep clear of live cables and overhead power lines.
4. Struck by a telehandler. Be aware of blind spots and any bystanders and install well-placed mirrors and a reversing camera.
5. Struck by falling material. Always carry the load as low as possible without dragging it. Before lifting a load, make sure it is balanced and secure.
6. Poorly maintained machinery and attachments. Perform regular maintenance checks and inspections. Monitor and fix any damage or deterioration to the telehandler and its attachments.
7. Unsafe work procedures. Operators need the correct licenses and training and familiarisation with the machine. High Risk Work Licenses are required when operating a telehandler with a load capacity of three tonnes or more.
8. Attachments appropriately used as work platforms. Telehandlers can be fitted with work platforms, but don't use any makeshift platforms.
9. Use approved attachments only. Use fit-for-purpose attachments and refer to the manufacturer's guide.
10. Unexpected movement. Never start, stop or suddenly change direction at speed.
Some of the formal training needed in agricultural businesses includes that for operating forklifts, working in confined spaces, working at heights, safe use and handling of chemicals and first aid.
There are many other tasks that need appropriate training, including:
Remember, even workers that have been with a farmer for a while need training too.
New equipment, new processes and even new chemicals need some kind of upskilling to ensure safe use and operation.
This can be formal or informal and good record keeping is advised.
Experienced hands might want to learn new skills too.
Investing in developing the workforce is smart as the farm will operate more efficiently with less likelihood of serious incidents.
