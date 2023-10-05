So, what's the answer here? Amend the water Bill proposed by the federal government, which in its current form is bad for basin communities, bad for regional jobs and bad for people who eat food (i.e. all of us). Drop the use of buybacks and bring back the socio-economic test. Work with farmers and farming communities on innovative solutions that deliver environmental benefits, while also allowing us to produce quality food in the quantity and at the price Australian consumers require.