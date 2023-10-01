Rewarding job takes Peter into the 'bigger world' to help save lives

Peter, left, in Khost, Afghanistan, with the hospital maintenance manager, field co-assistant and logistics manager. These tricycles are used to deliver patients from their homes to the hospital. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Doctors Without Borders



Growing up in Mount Isa, Peter Clausen always had an interest in what was going on in the 'bigger world' beyond Australia and wanted the chance to travel and experience life in other countries.

Fast forward many years until now and Mr Clausen has experienced working in countries such as Yemen, South Sudan, Sierra Leone, Afghanistan, Tanzania and Ukraine.

His career trajectory turned out to be unusual to say the least.



From working as an electrician across Queensland's rural communities and in the mining sector, Mr Clausen studied journalism at a university in Townsville and became a rural reporter for the ABC, to living and working in the South of France as a marine engineer on luxury yachts.



Eventually Mr Clausen went to work for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), a medical humanitarian organisation known also by its English name, Doctors Without Borders.

"A good friend of mine said, 'You should work for MSF...' so I googled them and instantly fell in love with the logistician job description on the website. I applied to MSF the next week," Mr Clausen said.

"I had never envisaged working in the humanitarian sector growing up, but I enjoyed technical environments and problem solving, which led me to do electrical and engineering studies.



"It only dawned on me during my second or third assignment with MSF, how relevant my previous skills were.

"I had worked in quite a few remote locations, in Aboriginal communities in North Queensland where I had the opportunity to work in a cross-cultural context and to learn to develop my listening skills.



"When you're working in the bush, you have to rely on each other, to think outside the box and be resourceful and work as a team - all qualities that MSF looks for in its people."

Peter, middle, with two MSF drivers, on assignment in Novovorontsovka, Ukraine. They were carrying out a road assessment along the Dnipro River, which was within artillery range of the front line, to determine if it was safe for MSF teams to travel in and out of a hospital in a village that was under attack. Picture supplied

Mr Clausen's many roles with the organisation have included helping to build a treatment centre during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014, coordinating the provision of medical care to 250,000 displaced people in a refugee camp in Tanzania and preparing an emergency contingency plan in Ukraine, while working to provide medical care near the frontline.

"Management and leadership are fundamental skills for MSF project staff," Mr Clausen said.



"On assignment you can expect to spend time overseeing and training others rather than doing hands-on work."

It ended up taking 10 years from Mr Clausen's initial application with MSF to leaving for his first assignment in Yemen, as he built more relevant experience along the way.



"I have never found another job that invigorates me like MSF does," he said.



"On every assignment you have new people, new foods, new experiences, new challenges, and it's just so interesting and rewarding.



"I genuinely can't imagine a more rewarding job or a more impressive organisation to work for."

Peter, left, with a colleague - a water and sanitation manager - outside a constructed Ebola Treatment Centre in Bo, Sierra Leone, in 2014. Picture supplied

Even though MSF is a medical humanitarian organisation, logisticians are essential team members in any project.



MSF's non-medical staff ensure its programs run smoothly so its medical staff can focus on treating patients.



MSF employs people with backgrounds in mechanics, engineering, water and sanitation, finance, and human resources.

Currently, MSF Australia is also recruiting medically trained staff with specialisations, including obstetrics, anaesthesia, surgery, paediatric care and midwifery.



People who've worked in rural and remote areas, contexts with sometimes similar challenges to the low-resource settings where MSF has projects, are particularly valued.

MSF is holding an online recruitment webinar to share Insider Tips for people who may be interested in working in the humanitarian sector on Wednesday, October 4 from 6pm to 6.45pm AEST.



Mr Clausen will be one of the panellists talking about his career with MSF as a logistician, project coordinator and country manager. To register, click here.