Koroit dairy farmer Oonagh Kilpatrick new Food and Fibre chair

September 30 2023 - 6:00pm
New Food and Fibre - Great South Coast chair Oonagh Kilpatrick, Koroit. Picture supplied
New Food and Fibre - Great South Coast chair Oonagh Kilpatrick, Koroit. Picture supplied

Leading south-west Victorian dairy producer Oonagh Kilpatrick, Koroit, has been appointed the new chair of Food and Fibre - Great South Coast.

