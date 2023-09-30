Leading south-west Victorian dairy producer Oonagh Kilpatrick, Koroit, has been appointed the new chair of Food and Fibre - Great South Coast.
Ms Kilpatrick takers over from livestock producer, Georgina Gubbins, Heywood, Vic, who has held the role for six years.
Ms Kilpatrick was previously deputy chairperson of FFGSC.
"It is an exciting time for Food and Fibre - Great South Coast as we deliver on the four core pillars of our strategy to maintain our pathway towards organisational sustainability and regional prosperity and well being through food and fibre," Ms Kilpatrick said.
Born in Northern Ireland, she boasts a 20-year international career in taxation and trusts planning.
Ms Kilpatrick and her husband Harper, relocated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Koroit, in 2011 to run the Koroit dairy farm.
She also serves as the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria Wannon policy councillor and as the Australian manager for Ireland Genetics.
Ms Kilpatrick thanked Ms Gubbins for her contribution.
"Georgina Gubbins has been a highly respected and outstanding leader for Food and Fibre - Great South Coast over her six years as chair," Ms Kilpatrick said.
"We have benefited enormously from her focus on strong governance, her integrity and tenacity.
"We are sorry to see her leave and wish her all the best in the future.
"I know she will remain a firm friend and powerful advocate for FFGSC."
There are also five new directors on the board: Kirsten Diprose, Jessica Loughland, Ella Credlin, Tristan Monti and Aaron Moyne.
Ms Diprose brings expertise in journalism and communications as well as livestock, cropping and dairy; Jessica Loughland is HW Greenham & Sons Livestock Supply Chain manager for the region; and Ella Credlin has extensive experience in both risk and relationship management among agribusiness and finance skills.
Tristan Monti also brings strong finance and agribusiness skills as well as experience across wool, livestock and horticulture sector, while Aaron Moyne from Corangamite Shire Council brings governance, business administration and economic development experience.
Mr Moyne welcomed his appointment as a means to add value to the sector and region.
"I am extremely pleased to join the FFGSC board and believe that I bring beneficial skills, experience and knowledge to add value," Mr Moyne said.
"Agricultural growth and future opportunities have developed as a strong interest of mine as we look toward food security, economic growth and sustainability goals.
"Agriculture will continue to drive economies at a regional, state and national level, being our backbone locally, and it is fundamental that we position south-west Victoria to respond to these long-term needs."
Tristan Monti said he was " committed to continuing the great work the board has been able to achieve".
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.