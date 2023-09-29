The ways in which western United States cattle ranchers are dealing with challenges like uneven grazing distribution, drought and monitoring livestock that are not seen for months on end could well provide some nuggets of wisdom for northern Australian beef producers preparing to head into the dry conditions El Nino will deliver.
Professor of animal and range sciences at New Mexico State University Derek Bailey presented at the recent Northern Beef Research Update Conference in Darwin on overseas research findings he felt were applicable in northern Australia.
He said running cattle in northern Australia and western parts of the United States was similar in so many ways.
Both involve extensive areas of semi-arid rangelands where vegetative production is limited, cattle that typically graze big paddocks and have to travel long distances from water to forage because the development of new water sources is expensive and uneven grazing distribution.
And, of course, drought is a major management concern for both.
Western US rangelands were rugged and extensive - in many cases more than a third of pastures receive little or no use, Dr Bailey said.
"Grazing management plays a big role in profitability," he said.
Strategic placement of self-fed protein supplements when forage is dormant and lower in quality is one measure that has worked in these regions of the US.
Research showed forage utilisation could increased by 14 percentage points within 600 to 800m of low moisture block protein supplements compared to other areas of the pasture.
The supplements attract cattle into areas with rugged terrain.
Selection for cows that are more willing to travel from water or use rugged terrain is another strategy showing potential. Research showed cows in New Mexico varied by more than 40pc in the distance they travel from water, Dr Bailey reported.
He said ongoing research holds promise to develop genomic breeding values for grazing distribution traits.
"In western US, stocking levels can be sustainably increased by more than 30pc by attracting cattle to under utilised areas with supplements or by selection for more adapted animals," he said.
On the issue of monitoring cattle that are isolated for long periods, Dr Bailey said real time monitoring of stock was now more feasible and less costly.
He reported US research was showing that tracking tags and accelerometers which provide indexes of cattle activity could identify heifers becoming ill with bovine ephemeral fever, and could also detect calving and be used to detect water system failures via cattle behaviour.
COVID and its associated supply chain crisis accelerated the development of real-time tracking gear and the cattle business was benefiting, Dr Bailey reported.
"Technological advancements in this space have great promise to help producers in both the western US and northern Australia," he said.
On drought, Dr Bailey said the successful historic family ranches in the US used conservative stocking rates.
"This has been proven essential to maintaining rangeland health if set stocking is used or if it is hard to reduce stocking levels within a season," he said.
Where variable stocking was used, a drought plan whereby ranchers set dates for selling off certain percentages if rain hasn't arrived was critical.
Again, real-time tracking and sensor monitoring could be utilised to identify less productive cows that could be culled and sold to conserve forage resources.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.