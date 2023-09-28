Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Mutton prices reach 16-year low

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
September 29 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The national mutton indicator as of Thursday, with NLRS data showing the continued downward trend.
The national mutton indicator as of Thursday, with NLRS data showing the continued downward trend.

The national mutton indicator fell this week to its lowest point in 16 years, fetching less than $1 a kg as sheep producers continue to feel the pain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.