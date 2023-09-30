Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Tight global wheat balance sheet

By Nathan Cattle
September 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian prices performing against CBoT
Australian prices performing against CBoT

The global wheat balance sheet is tight, yet Russian wheat hitting the market and a larger corn crop is weighing on global prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.