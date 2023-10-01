The head of one of Australia's leading organic certification bodies says former organic producers who have let their status lapse, "could be in for a shock."
High prices for conventionally raised cattle saw some producers ditch their organic production methods, Southern Cross Certification chief executive Ben Copeman said.
"Organic meat prices haven't changed more than 10 or 15 per cent, whereas when you look at the conventional price, it can go up or down 100 per cent," he said.
"We have seen that in the last four or five years."
Organic beef had been up around 900c/kg since 2012.
"When the conventional price went up to 1100c/kg the organic price didn't change and people thought they had to get out of organics and go conventional to make a dollar," he said.
"Now conventional is about 300-400c/kg, while organics are still at 900c/kg."
But he warned producers who let certification lapse "were going to get a shock - as we told them when they withdrew.
"You are going to have to go back into 'in conversion' when you come back," he said.
It could take up to three years to be re-certified, particularly if prohibited inputs had been used, Mr Copeman said.
"If they have records to show they haven't deviated from their organic management, it's 12 months for re-certification," he said.
He said producing organic beef and lamb provided a very stable income.
"You can actually do a budget on it and you know you are not going to be far off," he said.
"As a conventional beef producer for the best part of 40 years, I don't think I ever put a budget in that worked.
"But you can budget on the organic price, you know what you are going to get."
He said Hardwicks, Kyneton's decision to stop doing small organic "service" kills "put a cat among the pigeons," especially for producers in western Victoria and southern NSW.
And Rendina's North Balywn butcher's shop, director Ralph Rendina said the Hardwick's decision would make it harder for growers and farmers to take their animals to a convenient abattoir.
"It's going to put a dampener on the market, I think, it puts a bit of stress on everything, really, right across the board," Mr Rendina said.
"It's unfair, in a sense
"We want certified organic and biodynamic products, and that's what our consumers want - that's what I have been doing for the last 23 years.
"It's going to be a hard one for us."
He said he cut up the whole carcase, rather than using boxed meat.
"There is a taste difference in it - it's like the difference between bottle and cask wine."
He said he took between three and four bodies a week.
"That's what we are going to battle with, really," he said.
There was a growing demand for organic meat -" everyone is a bit more health conscious," he said.
