Deaths at work highest in agriculture, forestry and fishing

By Dakota Tait
September 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Agriculture, forestry and fishing accounted for 22 per cent of all fatalities in 2022. Picture by Shutterstock.
A new Safe Work Australia report has revealed the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry continues to see the highest rate of deaths at work, despite overall downward trends in work-related fatalities.

