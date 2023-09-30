Farm Online
Embryo transfer opens new window to dairy genetic gain

By Ee Cheng Ooi*
October 1 2023 - 9:00am
Embryo transfer technology can be used in prepubertal heifers, rapidly accelerating genetic gain. File picture by Alastair Dowie
Despite having a PhD in dairy cow fertility, I have to admit that there are some aspects of it which I don't enjoy.

