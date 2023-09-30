Embryo transfer opens new window to dairy genetic gain

Despite having a PhD in dairy cow fertility, I have to admit that there are some aspects of it which I don't enjoy.
Oestrus synchronisation, for example, is a mind-numbing series of hormones and doses.
I know some people get very excited about whether using two 0.5 millilitre injections of gonadotropin hormone-releasing hormone (GnRH) instead of one 1ml injection might result in a 0.5 per cent increase in conception rate - but this is absolutely not me.
The same thing applies for embryo transfers (ET).
I've had the joyless experience of systematically searching a sample of funk flushed from a cow and finding only a single half-squashed blastocyst - something which didn't really leave me with the desire to flush more.
Being a vet consultant, however, comes with several drawbacks.
The first is that anyone with a weird pet problem comes to me about it, despite the fact that I was, frankly, an unspectacular small animal clinician.
The second is that I'm expected to know the answer to every animal-related pub trivia question, even if it's something like 'what lives longer: the Amazonian parrot or an African elephant?'
And finally, as soon as any even vaguely animal health-related project comes through the door, I'm expected to have an opinion.
So, for the past few months, I've been reading every paper about embryo transfer technology that I could possibly get my hands upon.
And, to my immense surprise, it's actually been fascinating.
Part of my lack of interest in the technology has been related to its commercial utility - or seeming lack thereof.
I'd always thought it was a niche hobby for stud breeders wanting to sell improbably expensive cattle, but not highly impactful on the industry as a whole.
However - and please, breed association members, put down the pitchforks - I may just eat my words.
ET use has accelerated rapidly in the past few years, especially in North and South America.
Conventional ET (also known as MOET) has typically involved a cow being superovulated and then inseminated, with the vet or ET technician then flushing the uterus to collect the resulting embryos.
However, a newer method is taking off.
Ovum pick up and in vitro fertilisation (OPU-IVF) involves ultrasound-guided aspiration, where a technician directly extracts oocytes and then exposes these to sperm in the laboratory.
The embryos are slowly matured until implantation or other procedures, like sexing, or cryopreservation.
These ensure that offspring from the donor cow are only the desired gender or are able to be sent around the country to be implanted - or even, in some cases, the world.
OPU-IVF can be done in prepubertal heifers as young as 6-8 months of age, and repeated multiple times a month even into the first trimester of pregnancy.
This rapidly accelerates genetic gain, as scientists are able to amplify the number of calves produced from young, high genetic merit heifers.
Some breeding companies in the US are even experimenting with laparoscopic OPU, where oocytes can be extracted from very young heifer calves and fertilised with sperm from 10-month-old bulls.
This means by the time a heifer enters the milking herd, for example, she could have produced more than 30 high merit daughters.
Of course, as with any new technology, it comes with some words of caution.
Firstly, although ET is progressing rapidly, we haven't solved all of its problems.
For example, 'large offspring syndrome' can occur, where calves can be born up to double their breed-typical birth weight.
Although thought to be rare, it's something we don't really understand yet.
Secondly, as ET is so new and, in many cases, being developed by commercial companies, published data on how well it's working can be difficult to access.
What are the effects going to be on things like inbreeding and donor health?
Basically, we haven't really had a good discussion about the ethics of implementing this technology - something we should consider as an industry.
Do the benefits - like rapidly increasing genetic progress, and the ability to produce desirable beef calves - outweigh the negatives?
These are topics which would benefit from further research and informed industry discussion.
Considering the rate at which things are happening,
it's a conversation worth having sooner rather than later.
*Ee Cheng Ooi is a cattle veterinarian and livestock systems consultant at AbacusBio. All comments and information in this article are intended to be of general nature only. Please consult the farm's vet for advice, protocols and/or treatments that are tailored to the herd's particular needs. Comments and feedback are welcome at ecooi.vet@gmail.com.
