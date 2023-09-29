Condamine Ponds is an extremely productive 194 hectare (478 acre) property located close to the Queensland/NSW border, 16km from Warwick, 100km from Toowoomba, and 170km from Brisbane.
Comprising of seven freehold titles, the picturesque property offered by Howard and Adele Poole features deep alluvial soils along the Condamine River.
Condamine Ponds has an impressive 1330 megalitres of irrigation water allocations.
In addition to 5.5km of Condamine River frontage, there is overland flow storage, groundwater, and a variety of pumps and bores, to ensure a reliable supply of water. There is about 3600m of irrigation mainlines with multiple take-off points.
The fertile country, which is currently used for hay production with lucerne, barley and oats, has the potential for a wide range of agricultural opportunities including small crops.
Working improvements include various machinery sheds including a 40x11m workshop equipped with three phase power, five 100 tonne silos equipped with aerators, and an old dairy.
The versatile property also has a well positioned, five bedroom weatherboard homestead. Elegant features include pressed metal ceilings, a spacious kitchen, and a sprawling verandah offering stunning views of the Southern Downs. There is also a charming one bedroom cottage with a carport.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural Queensland on October 26.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.
