Negotiations are continuing on Dell Brae, a 330 hectare (815 acre) high performance grazing property in the Niangala district.
The property was passed in at a Nutrien Boulton's auction in Walcha on September 28.
Located 78km east of Tamworth, 60km south of Walcha and 113km north of Gloucester, the undulating country with lightly scattered trees features very productive red to dark basalt soils.
Dell Brae is estimated to conservatively carry 4660 dry sheep equivalents and is said to be equally suited as a breeding or backgrounding enterprise.
Dell Brae is divided into 17 paddocks with electric fencing used throughout the property.
There are thriving perennial pastures including cocksfoot, rye grass, phalaris and clovers.
Dell Brae has a strong fertiliser history, with 33 tonnes of nitrogen blend scheduled for early September.
The property also has further scope to improve and develop through additional pasture improvement.
The average annual rainfall is an impressive 1100mm (43 inches).
Water is also supplied from 24 dams, five water troughs and two permanent streams.
There is a quality set of 300 head capacity steel cattle yards with an undercover working area and all-weather B-double access.
Structural improvements include a very comfortable three bedroom, two bathroom home set in a well established garden, and a four bay lockable double machinery shed.
