Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Trimbles acquired by AGCO in $2 billion deal

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated September 29 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AGCO chairman, president and chief executive officer Eric Hansotia said the Trimble acquision was a "landmark transaction". Picture file
AGCO chairman, president and chief executive officer Eric Hansotia said the Trimble acquision was a "landmark transaction". Picture file

AGCO will acquire Trimble Ag Assets and Technologies through a joint venture which is expected to see the organisation's precision agriculture revenue exceed $2 billion by 2028.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.