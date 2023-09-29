Farm Online
Sweet, protected grazing country remains on the market

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated September 29 2023 - 10:37pm, first published 1:30pm
Central west Queensland property Linamar remains on the market after being passed in at auction for $10.1 million. Picture supplied
The 15,347 hectare (37,921 acre) central west Queensland property Linamar remains on the market after being passed in at auction for $10.1 million.

