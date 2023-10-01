Fusarium crown rot, likely to cause tens of millions dollars' damage to the 2023 wheat, durum, and barley crop, is the most damaging crop disease this year.
There is not much one can do about it now, but there is a lot that can be done to minimise the impact next year.
NSW DPI director of Northern Cropping Systems, Dr Guy McMullen, at the annual AgQuip crop seminar, outlined research led by senior plant pathologist Dr Steven Simpfendorfer and his team that provides a sound way forward to contain this enormous cereal yield and quality threat.
Rotations, tolerant varieties, seed dressing, and agronomy, such as inter-row sowing, early sowing, maximising stored soil water and stubble management, are among the strategies needed to minimise yield and quality losses caused by Fusarium crown rot.
The disease can also carry over via seed in seasons where we get Fusarium head blight, so the selection of seed for next year's sowing is important when these conditions occur. Many grass weeds and oats host crown rot. Therefore, good fallow and in-crop weed control is also important.
Crown rot is caused by the stubble-borne fungus Fusarium pseudograminearum. Especially in dry springs, as soil moisture dries out and crops become stressed during grain filling, Fusarium crown rot can reduce wheat and barley yield by over 50 per cent.
While "whiteheads" and pinched grain are typical symptoms. Importantly for diagnosis, browning of the stem and crown region are definitive symptoms of infection. Identification via pathologists such as Dr Simpfendorfer is important as other diseases and pests (e.g. nematodes) can show similar symptoms.
Dr McMullen pointed out that Dr Simpfendorfer and colleagues' research stressed the importance of rotations for control. The disease can be carried over in stubble residue for more than one year; hence, two break crops may be required. A good canola crop helps break down infected stubble. If cereal stubble is not completely rotted down before the next sowing, germinating wheat plants can contact it and become infected.
Dr McMullen reported research showing the soon to be released fungicide Victrato, applied as a seed dressing, has good activity on limiting Fusarium. Best use of this fungicide is still part of an integrated strategy using multiple control approaches.
Maximising stored subsoil moisture helps minimise the impact of crown rot. In a mild, wet spring year, Fusarium can go undetected as symptoms via whiteheads do not occur. Avoiding Fusarium crown rot inoculum by inter-row sowing in zero till, no graze situations is sound management (infection via plants touching infected cereal stubble). Cultivating spreads infected stubble, especially through the soil surface, so seedlings are more likely to contact residue as infection points are below ground.
Dr Phil Davies, Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) crown rot research pathologist, previously at Sydney University, highlights that developing varieties with improved crown rot resistance involves multiple genes that help build plant resistance. His success with developing better tolerance is linking more of these genes together in a single line. Plant breeders then incorporate these into their breeding programs.
NSW DPI Tamworth plant pathologist Dr Toni Petronaitis' research has shown that crown rot can develop up stems post-harvest, growing at one centimetre per day when moist.
While this research highlights disease risks from stubble retention, Dr Petronaitis emphasises the importance of stubble retention for soil erosion prevention, better water capture and soil organic matter. Hence, the critical role of rotations and crop management is to minimise risk. Lower harvest heights in affected cereal crops could be a useful strategy to limit pathogen movement within stubble.
Seed samples provided by many growers to Dr Simpfendorfer from last year's harvest identified a high percentage infected with Fusarium crown rot fungus. The risk of this occurring in 2023 is related to prolonged rainfall during flowering. Best quality seed is most likely from low disease risk crops, such as after a strong canola crop.
Next week: Strengths and weaknesses of tropical grass varieties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.