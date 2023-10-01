Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Fusarium crown rot likely to cause millions of dollars damage to the 2023 wheat, durum, and barley crop

By Bob Freebairn
October 2 2023 - 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fusarium crown rot, likely to cause tens of millions dollars' damage to the 2023 wheat, durum, and barley crop, is the most damaging crop disease this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.