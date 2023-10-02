Millions of Australians can now cast their vote in the 2023 voice referendum.
Voters in Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and the Northern Territory who need to cast their ballot early can head into polling centres from October 2.
Due to a public holiday in NSW, the ACT, Queensland and South Australia, early voting opens in these jurisdictions on October 3.
"If you can vote on October 14, then that's what you should do," Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said.
"However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available and vote according to your circumstances."
Voting in the referendum is compulsory for enrolled Australians.
Those who can't get to the polls on October 14 can head to one of hundreds of early voting centres across the country in the two weeks before referendum day.
The nearest voting centres and opening times can be found on the AEC website's voting centre location tool.
Postal voting is another available option for those who can't make it to a polling place.
Applications can be made through the AEC website until 6pm local time on October 11.
At the polling place voters will receive a ballot paper where they can write either 'yes' or 'no' to the following question:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"- The 2023 referendum question
According to the AEC, 17.6 million Australians are enrolled to vote in the referendum - the largest enrolment in history of 97.7 per cent.
The national rate of Indigenous enrolment is also the highest it's ever been at 94.1 per cent.
The AEC is asking voters to be patient and show respect to polling officials.
"The fact is that when you run an in-person process to the scale of a federal referendum where people effectively choose when and where they attend, you simply cannot prevent all queues," Mr Rogers said.
"This is also a good opportunity to remind voters that AEC polling officials are members of your community. They will be doing a great job at delivering the vote and that deserves respect."
