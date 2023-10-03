Farm Online
Young fleece judging finalists to vie for national title

October 4 2023 - 9:00am
Sym Hood, Monte Barnes, Tess Runting, Angus Hacker, Libby Hardingham and Cody Jones will compete for the Merino fleece judging title.
Australia's most promising judges of Merino fleece have been announced by Agricultural Shows Australia ahead of the national championships in Tasmania later this month.

