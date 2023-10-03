Young fleece judging finalists to vie for national title

Australia's most promising judges of Merino fleece have been announced by Agricultural Shows Australia ahead of the national championships in Tasmania later this month.
The competition brings together the best young judges and paraders aged from 15 to 25 in each state to compete at the national finals.
Cody Jones, 19, from Leighton will be representing South Australia in the Merino fleece young judges competition, as well as in the junior judging for meat sheep breeds, Merino sheep and poultry.
Victorian finalist Tess Runting, 24, from Mount Eliza, has been involved in agriculture since high school as is now a farm manager at Flinders Christian Community College.
"As a kid, junior judging can seem nerve racking, but I'm able to say to my students, 'I've done it and it's taken me all over the country and given me amazing opportunities'," she said.
"It's also allowed me to bring back ideas that I now use in my local shows, Pakenham and Red Hill."
Monte Barnes, 22, from Hay will represent NSW.
"I grew up on a sheep property and it was a reward for myself and my father because he's been my main mentor and it goes to show what he knows goes a long way," he said.
"It's not everyday you get to go to nationals and represent your state so I'm very humbled by the experience and getting the opportunity to fly the banner high for NSW and network with other competitors from each state," Monte said.
Representing Western Australia, Libby Hardingham, 16, from Murradup said she was looking forward to the experience she would gain from the nationals.
"I've always been in the sheep industry, my dad was a shearer, my mum was a rousie, and my three older sisters all work on farms now so it's always been a part of my life," she said.
Angus Hacker, 20, from Roma will be representing Queensland after qualifying for nationals at Cunnamulla, following in the footsteps of his brother and sister.
I've been involved in junior judging for years and it's so good to see young people in the industry having a go and learning from the diversity of views and being able to connect with other young sheep breeders from around the country," he said.
Tasmanian finalist, Sym Hood, 20, from Longford said he has been "sheep crazy" since the age of seven.
"'ve always had pointers from my father and also everywhere I've worked and I guess it's one of those things if you're passionate about something you always seem to get good at it," he said.
The Merino fleece young judges competition is designed to determine who most accurately ranks four fleeces of a similar wool type in order from first to fourth.
Agricultural Shows Australia chairman Rob Wilson said positions at the nationals were keenly contested.
"These young people are the future of agricultural show competitions which are crucial to the continual improvement of Australia's food and fibre," Dr Wilson said.
"The national competition is a coveted opportunity to grow personally and professionally by practising skills against the cream of the crop."
