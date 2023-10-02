Farm Online
Live sheep ban letter plead ignored by Anthony Albanesee

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 2 2023 - 5:00pm
The ag industry's concerns fell on the deaf ears of Anthony Albanese.
The Prime Minister has ignored the agriculture industry plea to reverse the government's decision to phase out the live sheep export industry.

