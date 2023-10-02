The Prime Minister has ignored the agriculture industry plea to reverse the government's decision to phase out the live sheep export industry.
Little attention was paid to the letter signed by more than 20 peak industry bodies and addressed to Anthony Albanese, which stated the ban would cause irreversible harm to farming sectors, and Australia's trade and diplomatic partnerships in the Middle East.
"The Albanese government has been clear that we intend to implement the election commitment to phase out live sheep exports," A spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
"It will be done in an orderly way, in consultation with industry and other stakeholders through the independent panel.
"We have also been clear the end date for live sheep exports by sea will not occur during this term of parliament."
Nationals leader David Littleproud said the Prime Minister's response showed "zero respect and scant regard for producers", along with a "complete lack of understanding or care for our agriculture sector".
"It's all about ideology... he can't look farmers in the eye and explain the science [guiding the decision], instead it's just the vibe of what the animal activists say," Mr Littleproud said.
"The fact is we do animal welfare better than anyone else in the world. We're the only country that measures welfare on live animal exports."
"These animal activists are morally bankrupt. I'm sure they could very quickly get a photo on a Sudanese or Ethiopian ship if they want to understand exactly what will happen to those animals when we're removed from the market."
Mr Albanese's spokesperson said the government was waiting for the report from the independent panel before making any decisions about how to deliver the phase out
"We will continue to work with industry to develop growth opportunities, including an expansion of onshore processing, which has seen sheep meat exports increase in real terms by around 200 per cent since 2003," they said.
Mr Littleproud said the Nationals had an "ironclad promise" to reinstate the live sheep export industry as part of a Coalition-elected government.
"Despite what Labor says, the industry isn't dying, the numbers went up last year and the international markets are still there," he said.
The letter says Middle Eastern countries reliant on Australian live sheep exports are critical to diversify Australia's trading partnerships.
"They are crucial investors in Australia's future prosperity, and we have seen a twenty-fold increase in two-way investment in the past 20 years," it states.
"The phase out policy will jeopardise trade deals Australia is pursuing in the region and will erode our reputation as a reliable economic partner."
Live export leaders have vowed to carry out class actions and legal challenges through the World Trade Organisation if the government pushes ahead with the phase out.
