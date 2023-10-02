Farm Online
UN hears of 'bended truths' on livestock as yet another paper calls for meat tax

By Victoria Nugent and Shan Goodwin
October 3 2023 - 7:30am
Bids for a meat tax in Europe are a long way from the reality of smallholder livestock production in developing countries. Photo: ACIAR/Conor Ashleigh
The double burden of too little consumption of milk, meat and eggs by poor people and too much consumption by richer people was highlighted at the first ever United Nation's conference on sustainable livestock transformation.

