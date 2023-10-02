Farm Online
The five candidates vying for a seat on the WoolProducers Australia board

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 2 2023 - 4:00pm
The growers putting their hands up to represent wool producers
The growers putting their hands up to represent wool producers

Five woolgrowers have stepped up for their chance to represent the industry through the WoolProducers Australia board.

