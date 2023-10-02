The growers putting their hands up to represent wool producers

Five woolgrowers have stepped up for their chance to represent the industry through the WoolProducers Australia board.
Member woolgrowers will have a chance to vote on who should fill the three open positions in the contested election, due to take place in November
Competing for seats on the board are Helen Carrigan, Angus Hobson, Simon Riddle, Skye Ward and incumbent independent director Stacey Lugsdin.
WoolProducers president Steve Harrison said the level on interest for this year's election was pleasing for the organisation and it provided member woolgrowers a chance to vote on who they think will best represent their interests in national policy setting.
"We are really pleased to have five great candidates vying for election to our board," he said.
"The independent directors add a lot to our discussions and overall culture of our board and organisation.
"I urge all eligible growers to read [the candidate] statements and consider who will best represent your interests in terms of policy setting and advocacy on behalf of industry before you vote."
Ms Carrigan runs a dual-purpose Dohne Merino flock in East Gippsland, Victoria, and has previously been on the Wool Producers Australia Board as the representative for NSW Farmers Association.
Mr Hobson is the sixth-generation owner/manager of our medium-scale (15,000 - 20,000 DSE) commercial sheep and cattle business in the southern Monaro region of NSW,with senior management and governance experience in the broader livestock industry.
Mr Riddle, a current director of WoolProducers Australia as the representative for the Victorian Farmers Federation Livestock Policy Council, owns and operates Toland Poll Merino Stud and a commercial Merino flock in north-east Victoria.
Ms Ward has been running a fine wool grazing operation on NSW's Southern Tablelands for more than 15 years and has an extensive corporate background within agriculture, currently running a media and communications business.
Incumbent independent director Ms Lugsdin is a commercial wool grower located at Hay, NSW, has extensive show society experience and has been a wool classing teacher with TAFE NSW.
The positions are for a two-year term.
For the first time voting will be conducted electronically with independent voting solutions company, Vero Voting conducting the ballot on WoolProducers behalf, with an option to use a phone line to vote via voice message.
The close of voting is Friday, November 3 with the results to be declared at the November 9 annual meeting.
Candidate statements are available on the WoolProducers website and will be sent out with ballot papers.
