Case IH's new tool allows machinery to work in sync

October 8 2023 - 3:30pm
Case IH AccuSync enables multiple machines to work in the same paddock or as part of the same task while simultaneously sharing important data. Picture supplied
Case IH AccuSync enables multiple machines to work in the same paddock or as part of the same task while simultaneously sharing important data. Picture supplied

Case IH Advanced Farming Systems has a new tool in its arsenal with this year's release of AFS AccuSync, an intuitive feature that allows multiple pieces of machinery to work in the same paddock or as part of the same task while simultaneously sharing boundaries, straight guidance lines and real-time coverage data.

