Case IH Advanced Farming Systems has a new tool in its arsenal with this year's release of AFS AccuSync, an intuitive feature that allows multiple pieces of machinery to work in the same paddock or as part of the same task while simultaneously sharing boundaries, straight guidance lines and real-time coverage data.
AccuSync was launched to the local market following numerous field trials in Australia, across a range of scenarios and in varying conditions, to ensure it met the requirements of Australian producers.
"This is an in-field data sharing product that utilises cloud-based infrastructure and cellular data technology to facilitate the exchange of data between vehicles," Case IH Australia/New Zealand AFS product manager Sean McColley said.
"Data is streamed to and from the cloud from each vehicle active in a particular job, resulting in a near real-time view of coverage of all vehicles involved in that task. Latency is typically less than two seconds when working in areas with reasonable cellular coverage."
Some of the features of AFS AccuSync include:
Mc McColley said with this level of synchronicity between different operators and machinery, a range of efficiencies could be achieved, such as saving around inputs through the likes of alleviating overseeding in previously-planted areas.
"AFS AccuSync really delivers for those operations with multiple drills, planters, combines, sprayers, or other implements that operate simultaneously in the same area," he said.
AccuSync can be used with most Case IH equipment utilising 4G AFS hardware (P&CM) and the AFS Pro 700 display, but is also compatible with equipment with AFS Pro 1200 displays.
"With an AFS AccuSync subscription, farmers who've looked for a way to intuitively manage and link their equipment now have a solution, making the most of the AFS technology in individual machines, and offering more ways to use the data that's generated for better in-field outcomes," Mr McColley said.
