Stakeholders within the Chinese wool processing industry are optimistic that demand for wool will improve, but not in the next few months.
Australian Wool Innovation CEO John Roberts said there was positivity around wool at this year's Nanjing Wool Market Conference, held in late September, but it would take a while for the market to pick up.
"There were no positive signs that came out of the European fairs... so we won't really see another wave of interest for at least another four months," he said.
Mr Roberts said while there's a lot of concern within Australia around the Chinese economic situation, that was not emphasised during the conference.
"There seemed to be a general acknowledgement that wool is cheap, but that said they're not seeing a lot of pull through orders," he said.
"They're not seeing too many orders coming through in the short term but they also don't think wool should get too much cheaper because they know that when things do turn around, wool's going to be popular."
Mr Roberts said there was a lot of talk during the conference about the importance of sustainability.
"They're pretty confident that when things do turn around, a natural fibre like wool will be in big demand," he said.
"Certainly knitwear is becoming very popular ... the luxury market is always reasonably impervious to some of these downturns, we think that's suffering a little bit but not as much.
"So you'll probably see a bigger turnaround in the 18.5 through to 19.5 micron for knit."
The Nanjing Wool Market Conference was this year held in Zhangjiagang, the largest wool storage and processing base in China.
Mr Roberts said there was some trade done by Australian, New Zealand and South African exporters during the conference.
"There was quite a lot of talk about the price of crossbred wool and the fact that it's particularly cheap," he said.
"It was nice to hear that there was trade, particularly for the cross-bred wool sector, that's had such a rough trot.
"A lot of them can't help themselves... they see wool that's historically that cheap, they have to buy some."
Mr Roberts said there were also expansion plans underway for a number of bigger mills in China.
"Whilst we're hearing negativity and seeing it in the auction room, there is certainly a longer-term, ongoing commitment to the fibre," he said.
"When things do turn around, China's going to be well-poised to still be one of our best customers."
Mr Roberts said AWI's autumn winter campaign launched in China last week and had already received positive feedback.
